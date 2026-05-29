SEC's Co-Investment Relief Broadens Private Market Access

By Vadim Avdeychik, Samuel Scarritt-Selman and Andrew Friedman ( May 29, 2026, 6:02 PM EDT) -- On April 27, the staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Division of Investment Management issued a no-action letter to J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc.,[1] granting relief with respect to both items included in an earlier request letter from J.P. Morgan....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.