Sig Sauer Recall Ends Buyer's Defect Claims, Pa. Judge Says

By P.J. D'Annunzio ( May 22, 2026, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has dismissed a proposed class action against gunmaker Sig Sauer claiming one of its optic sights lacked safeguards to keep kids from accessing the battery, ruling that while the buyer got less than what he paid for, the issue was remedied by a product recall....
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