Justices Won't Upend Ruling Making Ga. Ethics Claims Public

By Kelcey Caulder ( May 22, 2026, 4:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Friday to vacate an Eleventh Circuit ruling that allowed Georgia's judicial watchdog to publicize allegations that two unsuccessful Georgia Supreme Court candidates violated ethics rules, shortly after the pair argued the election did not moot the case....
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