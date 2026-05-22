Queso Fresco Maker Admits To Selling Contaminated Cheese

By George Woolston ( May 22, 2026, 1:20 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey cheese manufacturer admitted to selling listeria-tainted queso fresco linked to a 2021 outbreak that resulted in at least 13 hospitalizations and one death across four states, U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer of the District of New Jersey announced....
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