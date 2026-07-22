Apple Says Tech Co.'s US Action Undercuts Wireless Fee Deal

By Max Austin ( July 22, 2026, 6:31 PM BST) -- Apple has urged an Israeli tech company to abandon U.S. litigation over a royalties dispute for wireless charging patents, saying the case is no longer necessary because the companies agreed to negotiate new licensing terms in the U.K....
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