NIL Contracts Test Limits On College Football Transfers

By Kevin Paule ( May 26, 2026, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The games have ended, but college football has seen plenty of action this offseason. The new era when players can be paid directly by schools and are free to transfer with far fewer formal restrictions has also ushered in a new legal period....
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