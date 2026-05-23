Ex-Prosecutor Among Latest To Challenge Trump 'Slush Fund'

By Hailey Konnath ( May 23, 2026, 12:08 AM EDT) -- A former federal prosecutor who worked on Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection cases sued Friday over the $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" fund created by President Donald Trump's settlement with the Internal Revenue Service, calling it a "slush fund" that's "on a collision course with the United States Constitution."...
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