9th Circ. Ruling Must End Land Transfer Suit, Copper Co. Says

By Crystal Owens ( May 26, 2026, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Resolution Copper Co. is asking a federal court to dismiss an amended religious freedom and constitutional challenge to a Tonto National Forest 2,500-acre land exchange that includes an ancient Apache worship site, arguing it recycles claims that the Ninth Circuit and U.S. Supreme Court have already rejected....
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