CBP Says $20.6B In IEEPA Tariff Refunds Have Been Sent

By Dylan Moroses ( May 26, 2026, 2:14 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection's tariff refund system has processed hundreds of thousands of new entries over the past two weeks and since coming online last month, it has cleared $20.6 billion in refunds for duties struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court to importers, according to a declaration filed Tuesday in the U.S. Court of International Trade....
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