Blogger Gets 20 Years For Cyberstalking Connecticut Judges

By Aaron Keller ( May 26, 2026, 12:38 PM EDT) -- A Virginia man convicted of cyberstalking three Connecticut judges was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison over blog posts described by prosecutors as having crossed the line from protected speech into criminal threats, though the blogger maintains the First Amendment protects him....
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