Sprint Says Cogent Fiber Suit Is Rehash Of Accounting Fight
By Jarek Rutz ( May 26, 2026, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Former telecommunications giant Sprint urged the Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday to throw out internet company Cogent Infrastructure LLC's fraud and contract claims over a disputed fiber-optic network agreement, arguing that the companies already agreed to let an accounting expert make a final and binding decision on the fight over the $24 million purchase price at the center of the case....
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