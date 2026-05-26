Zillow's Chicago Home Listings Restored In Antitrust Case

By Nate Beck ( May 26, 2026, 2:30 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge temporarily restored Zillow's access to some 40,000 Chicago-area home listings that the company argued were wrongly withheld by Compass and a multiple listing service after the platform sought to enforce a ban on posts broadcast first on the private market....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.