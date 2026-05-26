NJ Warehouse-To-Luxury Loft Developer Hits Ch. 11
By Ben Zigterman ( May 26, 2026, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The developer of a 120-unit residential complex in New Jersey known as The Cliffs has filed for Chapter 11 relief to prevent a forfeiture of its equity interests in the development....
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