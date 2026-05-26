NJ Justices Revive Restaurant Franchise Fraud Conviction

By Carla Baranauckas ( May 26, 2026, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday unanimously reinstated a businessman's theft-by-deception conviction on Tuesday, ruling that exculpatory documents purportedly discovered after trial could have been found earlier through reasonable diligence and warning that some of the submissions may be fraudulent....
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