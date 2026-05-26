High Court Won't Hear Union Carbide Emissions Row
By Emily Field ( May 26, 2026, 11:40 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up Union Carbide Corp.'s appeal of a Fourth Circuit decision that revived a West Virginia woman's proposed class action over a manufacturing plant jointly owned with Covestro LLC that allegedly exposed nearby residents to ethylene oxide....
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