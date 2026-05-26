Wage Disclosure Suit Doesn't Trigger Coverage, Judge Says
By MJ Koo ( May 26, 2026, 3:00 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has sided with a Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. unit in a coverage dispute over a Washington Equal Pay and Opportunities Act class action, finding that an alleged failure to disclose salary ranges in job postings does not qualify as discrimination under the restaurant operator's employment practices liability insurance policy....
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