High Court Won't Hear Meta Appeal In Vt. AG Suit
By Emily Field ( May 26, 2026, 4:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday passed on Meta's appeal in the Vermont state attorney general's suit alleging that the social media giant designed its platforms to be addictive to young people at the cost of their mental health....
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