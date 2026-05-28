Paul Hastings Adds King & Spalding Atty In Atlanta

By Emily Johnson ( May 28, 2026, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Paul Hastings LLP has brought on a King & Spalding LLP partner in its Atlanta office, strengthening its global energy and infrastructure practice with an attorney who has experience guiding clients in commercial and regulatory matters in the energy industry....
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