Late Notice Dooms Heat Pad Maker's Fed. Court Removal Bid

By Lauraann Wood ( May 26, 2026, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Heating pad maker Sunbeam Products must litigate an Illinois customer's burn suit in state court where it was initially filed, because 29 days was too long to wait before telling the state court it removed the case, a federal judge ruled....
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