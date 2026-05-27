Judge Doubts Prison Bureau Claim Trans Care Isn't Banned
By Jared Foretek ( May 27, 2026, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge repeatedly challenged a Trump administration attorney's claims that a looming ban on gender-affirming care in federal prisons wouldn't amount to a categorical ban on hormone treatments for inmates as he weighed extending an injunction already stopping the policy from taking effect....
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