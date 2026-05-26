Judge Says Ex-City Prosecutor's Bias Suit Should Be Tossed
By José Luis Martínez ( May 26, 2026, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge recommended Tuesday that a bias and retaliation suit against the city of Corpus Christi by a former assistant city attorney be tossed because he failed to show that comparable workers were treated better or that the city's performance-based reasons for firing him were false....
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