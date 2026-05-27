Caterpillar Launches New Patent Suits Against Bobcat
By Elliot Weld ( May 27, 2026, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Construction equipment maker Caterpillar Inc. has added to an intellectual property dispute between it and rival Doosan Bobcat by filing patent infringement claims in Delaware federal court and seeking a ban on Bobcat's imports of certain heavy machinery at the U.S. International Trade Commission....
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