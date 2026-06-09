Operational AI Washing: The Next Frontier Of Fiduciary Risk

By Eric Coleman, Donnie King and Reginald Janvier ( June 9, 2026, 4:16 PM EDT) -- This series has built a unified framework for understanding and defending against operational AI washing claims. The prior four installments traced the liability arc from AI washing disclosure claims through Section 220 demands, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act's mixed statement trap and motion to dismiss defense strategy....
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