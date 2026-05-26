Mitsubishi Workers' Attys Get $180K From Wage Deal

By Benjamin Morse ( May 26, 2026, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America Inc. will fund approximately $180,000 in attorney fees and costs as part of a $515,000 settlement resolving claims that it used a time-rounding policy that shorted workers at Ohio and Kentucky facilities, after an Ohio federal judge granted the deal final approval Tuesday....
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