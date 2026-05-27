Perkins Coie Hires Career Latham Energy Atty In Calif.

By Jack Rodgers ( May 27, 2026, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A longtime Latham & Watkins LLP energy lawyer, who spent all but a year and a half of his nearly 20-year career with the firm, has moved his practice representing real estate developers, energy companies and other clients to Perkins Coie LLP, the firm announced Tuesday....
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