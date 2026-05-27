IRS Asked To Quickly Release Fuel Credit Emissions Model

By Kat Lucero ( May 27, 2026, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Energy companies and farm representatives urged the IRS on Wednesday to expedite the release of an updated greenhouse gas emissions model reflecting the 2025 budget law's changes, saying the guidance is needed to determine eligibility for and calculate the clean fuel production tax credit....
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