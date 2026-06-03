CFTC Trading Rule Can't Police Prediction Markets Yet

By Tamara de Silva ( June 3, 2026, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is now asserting insider trading enforcement authority over prediction markets. Its legal basis is Rule 180.1 of the Code of Federal Regulations, finalized in 2011 and modeled on Rule 10b-5 of the Securities Exchange Act.[1]...
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