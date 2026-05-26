SEC's Atkins Floats Loosening IPO Communication Rules

By Jessica Corso ( May 26, 2026, 6:47 PM EDT) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins said Tuesday evening that the agency is in the process of writing rules aimed at encouraging more companies to go public, including by potentially relaxing prohibitions on communication between prospective public companies and investors....
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