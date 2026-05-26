Seattle Hospital Loses Appeal Of Dr.'s $21M Race Bias Verdict
By Rachel Riley ( May 26, 2026, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A Washington Court of Appeals panel Tuesday upheld a $21 million verdict against Seattle Children's Hospital in a Black ex-medical director's lawsuit claiming he faced racism in the workplace and retaliation for complaining about systemic inequities, ruling "substantial evidence" justified the jury's findings and damages award....
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