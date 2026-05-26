First Brands' Plan Disclosures Denied Over Creditor Rights
By Vince Sullivan ( May 26, 2026, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge denied conditional approval of the Chapter 11 plan disclosure statement of car parts maker First Brands Group on Tuesday because the complicated plan proposal would not provide all creditors with their required procedural rights to review and vote on the plan....
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