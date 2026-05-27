AkzoNobel Snubs €12.5B Sherwin-Williams, Nippon Paint Bid
By Najiyya Budaly ( May 27, 2026, 11:04 AM BST) -- Dulux paint-maker AkzoNobel said Wednesday that it has rejected a bid of €12.5 billion ($14.6 billion) by U.S. rival Sherwin-Williams and Nippon Paint of Japan in favor of a merger it had already agreed with Axalta Coating Systems to form a $25 billion company....
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