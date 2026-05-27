Pharmacies Hit With Injunction In Gilead Counterfeit Drug Row
By Adam Lidgett ( May 27, 2026, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction blocking a pair of Queens pharmacies from selling any human immunodeficiency virus medications that bear the Gilead name or the name of two of its products....
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