Russia Fights Trump Admin In $50B Yukos Award Case

By Caroline Simson ( May 28, 2026, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Russia is pushing back against the Trump administration's stance that federal courts may consider decisions by foreign courts in cases involving jurisdictional questions under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, telling a D.C. federal judge on Wednesday that the government's position is "wrong" and not entitled to deference....
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