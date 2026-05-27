DOJ Urges Justices To Skip $400M Spain Award Cases

By Caroline Simson ( May 27, 2026, 10:01 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration is urging the U.S. Supreme Court not to disturb a D.C. Circuit decision laying a path to enforce more than $400 million in arbitral awards against Spain, arguing that the decision, while flawed, does not warrant further review because the asserted circuit conflict is "shallow."...
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