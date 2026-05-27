Mich. Residents Sue AI Data Center Over Alleged 24/7 Noise

By Melanie Dorsey ( May 27, 2026, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Two western Michigan residents have filed a proposed class action accusing the operator of a data center used for artificial intelligence and bitcoin mining of subjecting nearby homeowners to constant industrial noise, claiming it disrupts daily life and reduces property values....
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