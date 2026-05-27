Spirit OK'd For $275M DIP To Simplify 20-Plane Sale In Ch. 11
By Ben Zigterman ( May 27, 2026, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Spirit Airlines received approval Wednesday for $275 million in Chapter 11 financing that aims to simplify the previously approved sale of 20 aircraft to a stalking horse buyer as it seeks to preserve assets during its wind-down....
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