Ex-Commerce Department Senior Counsel Joins MoFo In DC

By Jack Rodgers ( May 28, 2026, 3:02 PM EDT) -- A former senior counsel in a Commerce Department office focused on providing legal support to the Bureau of Industry and Security has moved to Morrison Foerster LLP's national security group in Washington, D.C., the firm announced Wednesday....
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