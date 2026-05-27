NJ, Pa. Move For New Data Center Development Standards

By Nate Beck ( May 27, 2026, 7:11 PM EDT) -- State officials in New Jersey and Pennsylvania on Wednesday rolled out proposed restrictions on data centers, with each state looking to require developers to account for power usage, adhere to new transparency requirements and agree to provide community benefits to construct projects....
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