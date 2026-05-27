Squires Institutes 3 IPRs, Refuses Case With Limited Impact
By Dani Kass ( May 27, 2026, 6:12 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director John Squires granted three petitions for inter partes review in his newest bulk order and broke down why he previously rejected CyberSecure IPS LLC's challenge to a Network Integrity Systems Inc. optical fibers monitoring patent....
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