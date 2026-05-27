American Airlines Can't Duck Flight Attendants' OT Suit

By Celeste Bott ( May 27, 2026, 4:58 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge Tuesday refused to dismiss a putative class action brought by flight attendants alleging American Airlines failed to properly compensate them for overtime work, saying the airline's argument that their claims are preempted and require interpreting collective bargaining agreements is premature....
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