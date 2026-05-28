NJ Firm Can't Sue Ariz. Atty For Defending Client, Court Told
By Emily Sawicki ( May 28, 2026, 4:15 PM EDT) -- An Arizona attorney and his law firm want out of conspiracy claims brought by a New Jersey lawyer and his firm in federal court related to an underlying contract suit in a tangled web of litigation, arguing the claims are an attempt to transform routine litigation strategy into actionable torts and that the Garden State court lacks jurisdiction....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.