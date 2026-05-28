Hospital Operator, Execs Ink $32M FCA Settlement With Feds
By Sarah Jarvis ( May 28, 2026, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Psychiatric hospital operator Oglethorpe Inc. has agreed to pay $32 million and be excluded from all federal healthcare programs for 10 years to resolve allegations it knowingly failed to return Medicare overpayments in violation of the False Claims Act....
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