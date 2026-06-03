House Panel Spars Over Who Benefits From Draft Privacy Bill
By Allison Grande ( June 3, 2026, 11:00 PM EDT) -- The backers of a Republican-led proposal to establish a long-elusive federal data privacy standard lauded the effort during a U.S. House of Representatives hearing Wednesday for being a commonsense extension of the nearly two dozen state laws already in place, while its opponents argued that the measure would establish a weak framework that favored companies over consumers....
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