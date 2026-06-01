Justices Skip CareDx's Bid To Revive $45M False Ad Award

By Ivan Moreno ( June 1, 2026, 9:43 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a challenge to a Third Circuit decision that wiped out a nearly $45 million false advertising award against Natera Inc., preserving a ruling that said proof of actual consumer deception is required to support damages....
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