Feds Dodge Some Claims In New Mexico Wildfire Liability Suit

By Crystal Owens ( May 29, 2026, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico judge carved up a challenge to the U.S. Forest Service over the destruction of nearly 43,000 acres of national forest land, saying the agency didn't follow its own monitoring obligations that don't allow for discretion until an emergent risk is brought to its attention....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.