Energy Drink Co. Ex-Execs Won't Face Limits At New Jobs

By José Luis Martínez ( May 28, 2026, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge will allow executives to continue their jobs without broad restrictions at a relaxation beverage company after leaving the energy drink company behind C4 and Bloom, although the judge approved the executives' stipulations that they will not share or use any confidential information....
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