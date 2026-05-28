5th Circ. Won't Rehear Deepwater Prostate Cancer Suit
By Mike Curley ( May 28, 2026, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has denied an en banc rehearing of a worker's toxic tort suit against BP Exploration & Production over prostate cancer he alleges he developed because of exposure to crude oil during cleanup of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.