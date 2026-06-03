1st Circ. Panel Seems Poised to Uphold RI Drug Pricing Law
By Mark Payne ( June 3, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- The majority of a First Circuit panel seemed unlikely Wednesday to upend a Rhode Island law that blocks drug manufacturers from imposing restrictions on healthcare providers and contract pharmacies in a federal prescription drug discount program, appearing unconvinced of an argument that states can't interfere with federal government programs. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.