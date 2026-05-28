Broadcasters Want Rules Relaxed Due To 'Fierce' Competition
By Christopher Cole ( May 28, 2026, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Broadcast industry advocates in Washington doubled down on their view that it's time to relax media ownership limits at all levels because the regulations unfairly pit them against "fierce" competitors like audio and video streamers....
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