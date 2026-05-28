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Feds Want More Info On Union-Pacific, Norfolk Southern Deal

By Bryan Koenig ( May 28, 2026, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Federal rail regulators paused their review of Union Pacific's proposed $85 billion purchase of Norfolk Southern, concluding Thursday that the railways need to further supplement their merger notification after going back to the drawing board earlier this year....

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